Tom Petty Fan Organizes ‘Vampire Walk’

A devout Tom Petty fan paid tribute to the late rock icon on his 67th birthday with an event that paid tribute to one of his best-loved lyrics. The event, dubbed the “Vampire Walk,” tipped its hat to the lyrics of “Free Fallin'” and found a group of costumed fans marching the streets. On the track, Petty sings that “All the vampires walking through the valley / Move west down Ventura Boulevard.” So local superfan Mary Soracco decided to bring some true-life vampires together as a tribute: “My friends were joking with me how I wasn’t a Tom Petty fan before this, but how can I not be a fan after this?” Soracco told the Los Angeles Daily News. “I love L.A., and he loved L.A., and that’s the reason why I’m doing this.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «