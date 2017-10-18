Tom Petty Laid To Rest In Private Ceremony

Tom Petty was laid to rest in private ceremony earlier this week, that was reportedly attended by family members and a group of his closest friends. TMZ reports that Petty was laid to rest at the Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine in Pacific Palisades, a suburb of Santa Monica near Los Angeles. Petty’s daughter AnnaKim shared some moments from the service. She posted a series of photos to her Instagram account. Under one shot, a picture of a display set up at the service, she wrote, “The dark of the sun we will stand together”; to caption another, she simply wrote, “Into the great wide open.” Petty passed away at the age of 66 from cardiac arrest. He suffered the attack at his home in Malibu in the early hours of the morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «