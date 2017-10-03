Tom Petty Passes Away

Legendary rocker Tom Petty has died. The singer of such hits as “Breakdown” and “Free Fallin'” was 66 years old. TMZ reported on Monday that Petty was rushed to the hospital after he was found unconscious in his Malibu home Sunday night after suffering a full cardiac arrest. Law enforcement officials told TMZ that Petty was rushed to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital where he was put on life support and his pulse returned. Later the decision was reportedly made to remove him from life support after it was found that he was lacking brain activity. “We’re told after Petty got to the hospital he had no brain activity and a decision was made to pull life support,” TMZ reports. “We’ve been in touch with numerous people from Petty’s camp and they are clearly upset but not talking.” There was brief confusion later in the day, as CBS reported that Petty had died, but other sources refuted the claim at that time. Eventually, Petty’s death was confirmed overnight. Tom Petty and his backing band the Heartbreakers recently wrapped up their summer tour, which had been in celebration of their 40th anniversary. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «