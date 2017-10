Tom Petty Reportedly Hospitalized And In Critical Condition

Tom Petty was rushed to the hospital after he was found unconscious in his Malibu home Sunday night after suffering a full cardiac arrest, TMZ reports. Law enforcement officials have told TMZ that Petty was rushed to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital where he was put on life support and his pulse returned. Later the decision was reportedly made to remove him from life support after it was found that he was lacking brain activity. Petty’s current condition is unknown, but TMZ claims he has been considered ‘critical.’ “We’re told after Petty got to the hospital he had no brain activity and a decision was made to pull life support,” TMZ reports. “We’ve been in touch with numerous people from Petty’s camp and they are clearly upset but not talking.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «