Tom Petty Was Planning Wildflowers Tour Before Death

Tom Petty was planning a tour in support of his Wildflowers album just prior to his death. “He asked me to call some people and see if they would come on the road and perform it with him,” Tony Dimitriades, Petty’s longtime manager, told Rolling Stone. “One – and she said yes immediately – was Norah Jones.” “That would have been smaller-scale, away from the hits,” Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell told Rolling Stone. “[But] plans for that somehow evolved into ‘It’s the 40th year. Let’s do this tour first.'” Petty passed away earlier this month at the age of 66 from cardiac arrest. He suffered the attack at his home in Malibu in the early hours of the morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «