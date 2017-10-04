Tom Petty’s Daughter Pens Moving Tribute To Her Late Father

Tom Petty’s daughter AnnaKim Violette paid tribute to her late father with a heartbreaking message. “One week ago today I was watching my dad play. We showed up rushed to our seats,” Violette recalled on Instagram. “I got stoned had a beer the lights went dark. Sat watching realizing I grew up on these songs. Everyone grew up on these songs.” “This is real American Art made from the roots of real people who deeply love life,” she continued. “My father loves music more than anything and always put music first. It’s going to be healing to know I will never go a day without hearing his music. I love his class honesty and how strange and funny he is. Tom Petty is an American Icon because his heart has always put human rights first. We are one. I love you dad. Your songs are dreams manifested.” Petty passed away at the age of 66 due to cardiac arrest. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «