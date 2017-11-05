Adele Pays Tribute To Outgoing Burberry Boss

Adele has paid tribute to the outgoing CCO of the fashion brand Burberry. The soul icon hit social media earlier this week thanking Christopher Bailey, who is stepping down from the brand, and recognized him for the brand’s support when she was a burgeoning artist. “Christopher Bailey and Burberry were the first major fashion house to dress me and my big a**e! He is so enthusiastic about all British talent and he always collaborated with my insecurities to create outfits for me that have become a signature for me and made me feel f**king great!” Early on in her career, Adele admitted it was hard to find stage wear that was flattering, but had better options after losing a few pounds: “I was trying to get some stamina for my tour. So I lost a bit of weight. Now I fit into normal, off-the-shelf clothes — which is really a big problem for me!” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «