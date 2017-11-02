Amy Lee Awarded Over $1 Million After Legal Battle

Evanescence’s frontwoman Amy Lee has been awarded over $1 million in legal fees in connection with a lawsuit brought against her by her former management company, according to TMZ. 110 Management Inc. sued Lee last year for unpaid commissions and fees, seeking $1.5 million. They eventually lowered the demand to $335,000. An arbitrator finally ruled the management company was owed only $4,863.66. Lee then asked the court to award her attorney fees from 110 for the lengthy legal battle, and the judge finally decided that she was entitled to $1,036,773.68. Now, according to TMZ, that’s all going to her legal expenses, including $885,000 in attorney fees, $72,000 for expert witnesses and other administrative costs. Evanescence will release their new album Synthesis coming up on November 10. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «