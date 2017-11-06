Britney Spears Opens Children’s Cancer Center In Las Vegas

Britney Spears has founded a children’s cancer center in her adoptive home of Las Vegas. She’s been a staple in Sin City since launching her residency there. The new facility, dubbed the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation’s Britney Spears Campus, was opened earlier this month. “I’m just really excited to be standing here for our new NCCF campus,” Spears said before the ceremonial ribbon cutting. “We started fundraising in 2014 and we’ve raised $1 million to build this amazing facility to support the kids and the families everywhere. I’m so thankful to everyone for their generosity in making this a reality and making this happen.” NCCF CEO Jeff Gordon added: “We can’t thank Britney enough being able to do this. Our dream for many, many years has been to be able to have one one building that all of our 45 programs can come together in one place. And that we are able to today. And that doesn’t happen without someone like Britney Spears.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «