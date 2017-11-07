Elton John Gives Surprise Performance At Lion King Anniversary Show

Elton John gave a surprise performance at an invitation-only 20th anniversary performance of The Lion King. John surprised the nearly 1,700 guests on hand, performing his mega- hit, “Circle of Life,” one of the five songs he wrote for the original movie with Tim Rice. John took to the piano for the song and was backed up by the cast. Rice and Julie Taymor, who directed the stage version of The Lion King, were among the fellow members of the show’s creative team who were on hand for the anniversary performance, along with cast alumni and other guests. Since premiering on Broadway in November 1997, 24 global productions of The Lion King have been seen by more than 90 million people, according to Disney on Broadway. Its gross is the most of any entertainment title in box office history. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «