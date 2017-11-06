Former Journey Drummer Joins The Dead Daisies

Former Journey drummer Deen Castronovo has joined supergroup The Dead Daisies. Castronovo has linked up with John Corabi (ex-Motley Crue), Doug Aldrich (ex-Whitesnake), David Lowy and Marco Mendoza (Thin Lizzy) to start work on what will be the band’s fourth studio album. “Deen is here in Nashville with us where we are beginning the recording of the new album today,” the band said in a statement. “We’d like to thank Brian Tichy, who has decided to pursue other projects next year. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors. We cannot wait for you guys to hear this new album we are working on – it will be a real bone-shaker!” Castronovo was fired by Journey in 2015 following his arrest for domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «