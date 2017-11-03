Jennifer Lopez Gifts Britney Spears High Heels

Jennifer Lopez shared a little sartorial love with her friend Britney Spears earlier this week in the form of some gifted high heels. The pink stiletto boots are adorned with sparkly gems stones and are part of J-Lo’s new collaboration with heel designer Giuseppe Zanotti. Brit shared a photo of the shoes on social media and a caption noting: “Wow!! Look at these gorgeous heels!! Thank you so much @jlo!!!! ??????#GiuseppexJennifer.” She also shared a photo of the note from Lopez, which is hand signed and reads: “Britney, You are killing it in Vegas! Enjoy! Love, Jennifer.” J-Lo recently spoke on the project, noting: “Designing shoes requires a lot of discipline. You have to obsess over every single detail to make the perfect shoe. I enjoyed working with Giuseppe, who has a natural talent and a breadth of experience in fashion. I was happy with the outcome of the line, and it was a rewarding experience for me to see such a positive reaction to the shoes.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «