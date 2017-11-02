John Lennon’s Killer Believes Jesus Has Forgiven Him

Mark Chapman, the man who shot and killed John Lennon in 1980, believes that he has been forgiven by Jesus Christ. He made the revelation in a letter that was recently sold to a private buyer. The reportedly 25-year-old letter was addressed to Chapman’s pen pal, known only as “Michael,” from the Attica Correctional Facility, where Chapman was being held since Lennon’s December 1980 murder. “That is why he chose to die, to shed his blood so that our sins – even mine – could be forgiven,” Chapman wrote in the letter. “That is why he came. I wanted you to know that you, too, can actually KNOW and FEEL this Savior. For he truly is one. I know. Twelve years ago I shot and killed the rock superstar John Lennon, formerly of the Beatles. There is a book that explains my motivations for this heinous crime, but let me say here that it was a horrible occurrence, I have never forgotten it.” “Jesus is everything,” he wrote. “I have found this through the many long years here at Attica. Through it all, I have come to know that he feels very deeply for me — and for you.” In 1981, Chapman was convicted after shooting Lennon four times in the back as the artist and his wife, Yoko Ono, returned to their apartment in New York City. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «