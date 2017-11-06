Kelly Clarkson Hoping To Collaborate With Pink

Kelly Clarkson has opened up about her desire to duet with Pink. During a recent interview with ew.com, she notes that thus far they don’t have anything in the works, but she is planning to manifest the project out of her sheer desire. “I’m a huge fan of Pink,” Clarkson told EW editor-in-chief Henry Goldblatt. “I haven’t had the chance yet to work with her. I think if you project it enough, it might happen, right?” She adds: “I love her because she has done the whole singer-songwriter record she recently did, she does pop, she loves rock,” said Clarkson. “I think [we have] similar musical influences.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
