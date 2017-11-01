Kenny Rogers To Be Honored With SESAC Legacy Award

Kenny Rogers will receive the SESAC Legacy Award at SESAC’s Nashville Music Awards. The country legend will be presented the award in recognition of his contributions to the creative arts. “For decades, Kenny Rogers has been recognized as one of the best entertainers-in both pop and country-around the globe, and it is an incredible honor to present him with the SESAC Legacy Award,” says John Josephson, Chairman and CEO of SESAC Holdings, Inc. “Kenny is undeniably in a league of his own. He’s made immeasurable contributions to the world of entertainment, and paved the way for countless songwriters and artists. For that, we are grateful.” SESAC’s Nashville Music Awards will take place on November 5. Throughout his career, Rogers has sold over 120 million albums worldwide. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «