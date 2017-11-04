Maroon 5 Drop Red Pill Blues

Maroon 5 have offered up their newest release Red Pill Blues. The album’s title makes reference to the film The Matrix and guitarist James Valentine opened up about the unusual title during a recent interview with billboard.com. “We had so many different title ideas that we were kind of going back and forth up until the last minute, then Adam came up with [Red Pill Blues],” he explained. “We thought it was apropos for 2017, because [it] was sort of a rough year. And sort of the word play on the red pill and the blues, because it’s like, 2017 is kind of a bummer.” The album is jammed packed with big name collaborators including SZA (on “What Lovers Do”), Julia Michaels (“Help Me Out”), A$AP Rocky (“Whiskey), LunchMoney Lewis (“Who I Am”), Future (on the track “Cold”) and Kendrick Lamar (on “Don’t Wanna Know”). Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
