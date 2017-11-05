Michael Jackson Is Top Earning Dead Celebrity

Michael Jackson tops Forbes’ list of top-earning dead celebrities for the fifth straight year with $75 million. Forbes says that Jackson’s earnings are boosted by a new greatest hits album, a Las Vegas Cirque du Soleil show and a stake in the EMI music publishing catalog. Two other singers join the late King of Pop in the top five. Elvis Presley comes in fourth with $35 million and Bob Marley ranks fifth with $23 million. Golf legend Arnold Palmer is the second-highest earner, bringing in $40 million in part through sales of Arizona lemonade and ice tea beverage made in his name. Palmer is followed by Charles Schulz. The creator of the Peanuts franchise made $38 million. Jackson passed away in 2009. In the 12 months after his death, Jackson sold more than 8.2 million albums in the United States and 35 million albums worldwide, making him the best-selling albums artist of 2009. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «