Netflix Shares Barbra Streisand Trailer

Netflix released the trailer for their new Barbra Streisand concert film Barbra: The Music. The Mem'ries. The Magic! earlier this week. Footage in the trailer is taken from the Miami stop on her 2016 tour and the film will also include a number of behind the scenes sequences. The concert film will begin streaming via Netflix on November 22 and features a collaboration with Jamie Foxx. The film also includes Barbra walking fans through some of the highlights in her illustrious career noting: "I had ten No. 1 albums over six decades," says Streisand during a snippet of the trailer. "My God, have I been around that long?"