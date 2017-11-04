Paul McCartney Shares ‘Meat Free Monday’ Video

Paul McCartney has shared a new short film as part of his ongoing Meat Free Monday campaign. The video, titled “One Day A Week,” focuses on the negative impacts that the commercial meat industry has on the planet. “Perhaps it’s time to ask ourselves the question, what can I as an individual do to help? Well, there’s a simple but significant way to help protect the planet and all its inhabitants,” the 75-year-old rock legend says in the film. “And it starts with just one day a week. One day without eating animal products can have a huge impact in helping maintain that delicate balance that sustains us all.” Music in the film features pieces from McCartney’s release Standing Stone, as well as a previously unreleased number titled “Botswana.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «