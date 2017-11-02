Prince Heirs Request Removal Of Estate Representative

Prince’s heirs are asking a judge to remove the company that is managing his estate. His half siblings Sharon, Norrine, and John R. Nelson have filed a motion to remove Comerica Bank & Trust as estate executor. The three are reportedly upset that Comerica recently removed the contents of Prince’s vault, including master tapes of unreleased music, from his Paisley Park studio complex in Minnesota and shipped the materials to California. They contend that Comerica did not ask their permission; Comerica has said the company discussed the move with the heirs. “It is clear there are major problems with how the Prince Estate is being handled now,” a statement from Sharon and Norrine Nelson provided to Variety reads. “The Heirs want respect and the fans want music, both of which are missing. The Court will have to make the ruling. No bank or individual alone should control Prince’s creative legacy. Comerica and its advisor has inadequate experience for this Estate.” Prince died of an accidental overdose of painkillers in April 2016, leaving no will. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «