Steve Winwood To Appear On AXS TV Concert Series

Steve Winwood will take part in a new four part concert series coming to AXS TV, AXS TV Concerts Presented By Mercury Insurance. REO Speedwagon, Darius Rucker and Nickelback will also take part. “The four-episode series event puts the spotlight on some of music industry’s biggest names performing their hottest hits at legendary venues,” a press release for the new series says. “Rock legend Steve Winwood brings his signature sound to the scenic Mountain Winery in Saratoga, California for a soulful set that includes “Gimme Some Lovin’,” “Higher Love,” and “Can’t Find My Way Home,” among others.” AXS TV Concerts Presented By Mercury Insurance will air each Wednesday November 1-22. Windwood will perform on November 1, followed by REO Speedwagon on November 8, Nickelback on November 15 and finally Darius Rucker on November 22. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «