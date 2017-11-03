Taylor Swift Drops New Single ‘Call It What You Want’

Taylor Swift has offered up her newest single “Call It What You Want.” The track serves as the fourth release from her newest effort Reputation and finds Swift reflecting on some bad luck, but bringing a message of hope. “My castle crumbled overnight / I brought a knife to a gun fight,” Swift sings over mid-tempo electro-pop. “They took the crown but it’s alright.” The new release seems to take a few swings at her pop music rivals including Kanye West and Katy Perry. She hasn’t been explicit, but in a post to Instagram announcing the album she noted: “There will be no further explanation. There will just be reputation.” The new single follows her current hit “Gorgeous.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «