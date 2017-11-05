Taylor Swift Ties Rihanna’s Digital Song Sales Record

With her new song “Gorgeous,” Taylor Swift has tied Rihanna for the most No. 1s in Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart history with 14. Swift also extends her record for the most No. 1 debuts to 13. “Gorgeous,” the third song released from Swift’s upcoming new album Reputation, hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart with 68,000 downloads sold in the tracking week ending October 26, according to Nielsen Music. “Look What You Made Me Do” hits No. 1 with 353,000 sold, the greatest weekly total for a song in 2017, and “…Ready for It?” ranked No. 1 with 135,000 sold. Reputation is the first album to generate at least three Digital Song Sales No. 1s since Drake’s Views produced three in 2015-16 (“Hotline Bling”; “Pop Style,” featuring The Throne; and “One Dance,” featuring WizKid and Kyla). Reputation will be released on November 10. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «