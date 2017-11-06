Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Release ‘Telluride’

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have offered up their newest single “Telluride.” The track is pulled from the couple’s new duet album The Rest of Our Life. McGraw had previously recorded a different version of the track in 2001. The pair affirms their love for one another on the track. Hill sings lead on the first verse while McGraw takes the second. They join together on the uplifting chorus singing: “It don’t matter, as long as we’re together / It all feels like home.” The pair have also recently been revealed as this year’s Billboard Legends of Live Award recipients: “As the live music business continues to grow and expand its influence, Billboard’s TC&A celebrates the individuals and companies involved in bringing the magic of live music to fans everywhere,” said John Amato, President of The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group. “Sadly, live music events have become ground-zero for some of the most horrific moments in recent history. While we cannot make sense of these acts of violence, live music remains a bedrock of our culture and will continue to serve as a common thread of inclusiveness and celebration. I’m proud that Billboard continues to bring together the touring community to commemorate the spirit and significance of live music.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «