Van Morrison To Release Another New Album

Van Morrison has announced the release of his 38th studio album, Versatile. The new bum is set to arrive three months after the release of his 37th studio album, Roll With the Punches. Versatile features Morrison tackling jazz standards like George and Ira Gershwin's "A Foggy Day" and "They Can't Take That Away From Me," Cole Porter's "I Get a Kick Out of You" and "Unchained Melody" by the Righteous Brothers. Versatile will be released on December 1st. Versatile track list: 1. "Broken Record" (Van Morrison) 2. "A Foggy Day" (George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin) 3. "Let's Get Lost" (Frank Loesser and Jimmy McHugh) 4. "Bye Bye Blackbird" (Ray Henderson and Mort Dixon) 5. "Skye Boat Song" (Traditional arranged by Van Morrison) 6. "Take It Easy Baby" (Van Morrison) 7. "Makin' Whoopee" (Walter Donaldson and Gus Kahn) 8. "I Get a Kick Out of You" (Cole Porter) 9. "I Forgot That Love Existed" (Van Morrison) 10. "Unchained Melody" (Alex North and Hy Zaret) 11. "Start All Over Again" (Van Morrison) 12. "Only A Dream" (Van Morrison) 13. "Affirmation" featuring Sir James Galway (Van Morrison) 14. "The Party's Over" (Betty Comden, Adolph Green and Jule Styne) 15. "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" (George Cory and Douglass Cross) 16. "They Can't Take That Away from Me" (George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin)