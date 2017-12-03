The Eagles Add Tour Dates

The Eagles have added eight more tour dates to their planned 2018 tour, bringing the total number of dates up to 20. The tour begins on March 12 in Indianapolis, with new dates added in St. Louis, Kansas City, Des Moines, Calgary, Edmonton, Tulsa and New Orleans. Guitarist Joe Walsh says that he believes that they’ll be playing “between 40 and 50” dates. Eagles 2018 North American Tour Dates: 3/12 – Indianapolis, IN 3/14 – Chicago, IL 3/18 – St. Louis, MO 3/19 – Kansas City, MO 3/21 – Des Moines, IA 3/23 – Nashville, TN 4/14 – Orlando, FL (with Jimmy Buffett) 4/21 – Miami, FL (with Jimmy Buffett) 5/10 – Vancouver, BC 5/14 – Calgary, AB 5/15 – Edmonton, AB 6/17 – Tulsa, OK 6/20 – New Orleans, LA 6/23 – Arlington, TX (with Chris Stapleton) 6/28 – Denver, CO (with Jimmy Buffett) 6/30 – Minneapolis, MN (with Jimmy Buffett) 7/15 – Toronto, ON 7/20 – Boston, MA 7/26 – Washington, DC (with James Taylor) 7/28 – Philadelphia, PA (with James Taylor) Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «