Aerosmith’s Joey Kramer Selling Austin Home

Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer has revealed plans to sell his home near Austin, Texas. The property is located in Georgetown, just north of Austin, and is located at the Cimarron Hills Golf Course. The plush mansion sits on 2.7 acres and is currently listed at $2.3 million. "Joey and his wife moved to the Boerne area to get more acreage and built something similar to this home. They were a bit reluctant to move, but had started to have more fans come around and buzz their gate," the listing agent Megan DiBartolo said. The home was built in 2003 and boast 6,400 square feet. It includes four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, a study, an open-plan living room and three-car garage boasting a separate bay for a golf cart. The grounds also feature 1,200 square feet of outdoor living space.