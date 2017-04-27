Madonna Slams Biopic Before It Even Begins

A new biopic about Madonna, titled Blonde Ambition, was picked up by Universal earlier this week. The script, which was penned by Elyse Hollander, picked up a Hollywood Black List award last year as one of the best unmade scripts. The film centers on Madge in 1980’s New York as she battles to make her first album before breaking into fame. The project is being produced by 50 Shades of Grey producer Michael De Luca. Thus far no potential actors or production timeline has been confirmed for the project. Madonna was clearly not pleased when she learned of the planned biopic and sounded off against it in an Instagram post. She did not mention the film by name, but stated, “Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen. Only I can tell my story. Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool. Looking for instant gratification without doing the work. This is a disease in our society.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «