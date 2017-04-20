Nickelback Drops ‘Feed The Machine’ Video

Nickelback have released a new video for their track “Feed The Machine,” the title track off of their forthcoming new album. The “Feed the Machine” clip features the band in the role of freedom-fighting revolutionaries who free the enslaved humans from their machine captors in a dystopian, post-apocalyptic future where machines have imprisoned humans. Feed The Machine will be released on Friday, June 16 via BMG. The record is Nickelback’s first since No Fixed Address, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart in November 2014. Nickelback will hit the road this summer on the “Feed The Machine” tour, produced exclusively by Live Nation. Daughtry will join Nickelback for all of the U.S. dates, as well as Toronto and Montreal, while Shaman’s Harvest will be seen on all dates. Cheap Trick will be special guests for the western Canadian leg of the tour. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «