Release Of Prince’s Deliverance Uncertain After Lawsuit

Prince's estate and Paisley Park have filed a federal lawsuit against sound engineer George Ian Boxill in an attempt to regain control of six songs from the late music icon. The announcement came just hours after it was announced Tuesday that a six-song EP of previously unreleased Prince songs were slated to be released on April 21, to commemorate the one-year anniversary of his passing. It is now unclear if the EP, which is titled Deliverance, will still go forward in light of the legal challenge. KSTP reports that Boxill is accused of refusing to return the tracks. Prince's estate alleges that his refusal is in violation of a contract Boxill entered into with Prince. According to a press release, the recordings were made between 2006 and 2008. In addition to the April 21 digital release, a physical release of the EP was also planned for June 2.