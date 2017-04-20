Shania Twain To Play New Songs At Stagecoach Fest

Shania Twain has revealed that she plans to perform new songs during an upcoming appearance at the Stagecoach Music Festival on April 29. She opened up about the set list plans during a recent interview with Press-Enterprise ahead of the fest and says fans can expect “a couple” new songs. “I let the songwriting lead the way and let the stories go where they wanted to go,” Twain says of the album. “I wanted to make sure I nurtured the authenticity and the acoustic elements in the album . . . I wanted to be true to my influences and to myself, and, stylistically, it just ended up being very diverse from one song to the next.” She added: “I’m so excited because I’ve heard a lot about Stagecoach over all of these years, and I really can’t believe that I’m only doing it now for the first time actually,” Twain says. “It’s never too late for firsts.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «