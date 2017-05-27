Ariana Grande Planning Manchester Benefit Concert

Ariana Grande has broken her silence following the recent terror attack at her concert at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, UK. A suicide bomber entered the grounds of the arena killing 22 people and injuring over 100 others in the incident. In an official statement, Grande has apologized to fans for the pain and fear they experienced and says she is planning a benefit concert for the victims: “I have been thinking of my fans and of you all non stop over the past week. The way you have handled all of this has been more inspiring and made me more proud than you’ll ever know,” the singer wrote. “The compassion, kindness, love, strength and oneness that you’ve shown one another this past week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened Monday. YOU are the opposite. I am sorry for the pain and fear that you must be feeling and for the trauma that you, too, must be experiencing.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «