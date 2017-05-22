Cher Receives Icon Award At Billboard Music Awards

Cher accepted the Billboard Icon Award at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, telling the audience that “I’ve wanted to do what I do since I was four years old. And I’ve been doing it for 53 years.” Cher was introduced and handed the award by Gwen Stefani. She also recalled some advice that her mother gave her at a young age: “You’re not going to be the smartest, you’re not going to be the prettiest, you’re not going to be the most talented, but you’re going to be special.” “I’ve had so much help. I just have to say that I think that luck has so much to do with my success – I think it was mostly luck and a little bit of something thrown in.” Ahead of the award acceptance, Cher performed her 1998 hit “Believe.” Following a video montage of her career, the 71-year-old performed “If I Could Turn Back Time,” wearing a black wig, fishnets, and leather jacket. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «