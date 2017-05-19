Peter Gabriel Pens Op-Ed About Using Cameras For Social Justice

Peter Gabriel has opened up about his feelings on the importance of video technology and his belief that it will be critical to enforcing social justice in the future. The rock legend penned his views in an op-ed for Time Magazine and explained why he founded the tech-inspired social justice campaign Witness. “In the last 25 years, technology has evolved many times over. Heavy, expensive video cameras have been shrunk into chips, and a tiny lens is found in every cell phone. There are now very few people who do not have access to a cell phone. More video is generated in a day today than was generated in an entire year when WITNESS was formed. And that cell phone in your pocket has the power to capture what’s going on and use it to ignite change.” He adds: “Sometimes, documenting a human rights crime doesn’t directly lead to justice. But it can galvanize a movement. It can be proof regardless of what a jury decides. Most importantly, it can transform public opinion as well as national and international policies. We may not see the outcome we want when we want it, but there is power in arming truth with evidence.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «