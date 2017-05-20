Prince’s Siblings Named Heirs To His Estate

Prince’s six siblings have officially been named the heirs to his vast estate. In an order filed with Carver County District Court, Judge Kevin Eide officially determined the heirs for the Prince estate. According to the filing, Prince’s six siblings — his sister, Tyka Nelson; two half-sisters, Sharon Nelson and Norrine Nelson; and three half-brothers, Omarr Baker, John R. Nelson and Alfred Jackson — are the lawful heirs to the estate, reportedly valued around $200 million. The filing also states former estate special advisor L. Londell McMillan will serve as the business advisor to three of those heirs: John R. Nelson, Sharon Nelson and Norrine Nelson. McMillan will advise those clients on entertainment industry agreements, except for amendments or renegotiations of such agreements the estate entered prior to January 31, 2017. The determination means that other potential heirs will have one year to come forward to have their claims considered by the court. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
Check Also
Ann And Nancy Wilson Tribute Chris Cornell
Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart have joined the endless outpouring of love, respect and admiration in paying tribute to the late Chris Cornell. The sisters issued separate statements posted simultaneously to Heart's Facebook page. Ann wrote, "It's important now to keep thoughts of Chris positive. He is on his way. We loved him well, now wish him well on his journey.More »