Prince’s Siblings Named Heirs To His Estate

Prince’s six siblings have officially been named the heirs to his vast estate. In an order filed with Carver County District Court, Judge Kevin Eide officially determined the heirs for the Prince estate. According to the filing, Prince’s six siblings — his sister, Tyka Nelson; two half-sisters, Sharon Nelson and Norrine Nelson; and three half-brothers, Omarr Baker, John R. Nelson and Alfred Jackson — are the lawful heirs to the estate, reportedly valued around $200 million. The filing also states former estate special advisor L. Londell McMillan will serve as the business advisor to three of those heirs: John R. Nelson, Sharon Nelson and Norrine Nelson. McMillan will advise those clients on entertainment industry agreements, except for amendments or renegotiations of such agreements the estate entered prior to January 31, 2017. The determination means that other potential heirs will have one year to come forward to have their claims considered by the court. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «