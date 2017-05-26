Styx Drop New Single ‘Radio Silence’

Styx has offered up their latest single “Radio Silence.” The track is pulled from the band’s newest release The Mission, which is currently in the pre-sale promo push. The new album puts an end to a 14-year gap between full-length studio collections and is set to drop on June 16. Lead guitarist Tommy Shaw spoke on the track and notes that he was largely inspired by prog-rock for the track: “I loved Alan Parsons and the people who made records like that where there was a lot of stuff going on, [like] Pink Floyd and [others],” he explained. “I could not wait to go home and smoke a little bud, put those headphones on and just take a trip. A trip that I was part of. You know, I had kind of orchestrated what I could do to make it interesting when you had the headphones on. That was very important to us to do that on this record. There is a 5.1 surround mix of this record that is really something – I mean, if you think this is a trip, then that’s the one.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «