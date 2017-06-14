Lady Gaga Teams With Starbucks For ‘Cups For Kindness’

Lady Gaga has officially teamed with Starbucks for a new charity initiative called Cups for Kindness. For the project, Gaga helped create four new drinks for the coffee giant and a portion of the proceeds will go to her Born This Way foundation. One of the new drinks is a Matcha Lemonade, which they describe as a “vibrant green drink is made with finely ground Teavana matcha green tea, combined with crisp lemonade then shaken with ice.” According to a press release, “Funds raised will go toward programs that support youth wellness and empowerment by fostering kindness, improving mental health resources, and creating more positive environments.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «