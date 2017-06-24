Stevie Nicks Records New Version Of ‘Gypsy’ For Netflix Series

Stevie Nicks has recorded a new version of Fleetwood Mac’s “Gypsy” for the upcoming new Netflix series of the same name, which stars Naomi Watts. The new version of the track features production work from Greg Kurstin. “I’m very excited for the world to hear ‘Gypsy’ more like I wrote it – on piano. I am very proud of this version,” Nicks told EW in a statement. “I didn’t know the song ‘Gypsy,’ so when it came on, the tone felt so right. I looked up the lyrics and what it meant and it resonated, all of that longing and feeling, it felt fitting for the show, so it became part of the fabric,” Rubin tells EW. “It suggests this idea of grounding yourself in who you used to be and the different versions of yourself. There’s melancholy in it, but something that also feels romantic. It feels bare and haunting. It’s still the same song, but there’s a darker element. Tonally, there’s both an eeriness and something bare that speaks to the ideas of identity and everything that’s going on at Jean’s core.” Gypsy, written by Lisa Rubin, is about a therapist-gone-wild’s harrowing identity crisis. It’s first 10-episode season premieres on Netflix in full on Friday, June 30. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «