Bruno Mars Ties Record For Most Weeks Atop R&B Songs Chart

Bruno Mars has tied the record for the most consecutive time atop the Billboard R&B charts. This week his track “That’s What I Like” regained the top spot on the Hot R&B Songs chart for the straight 20th week, tying the all-time record. With the benchmark, he is now tied with Drake’s “One Dance,” featuring WizKid and Kyla, and The Weeknd’s “Starboy,” featuring Daft Punk. Both of those tracks have also spent 20 weeks atop the Hot R&B Songs chart within the last two years. Most Weeks at No. 1 on the Hot R&B Songs Chart: 20, “That’s What I Like,” Bruno Mars 20, “Starboy,” The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk 20, “One Dance,” Drake Featuring WizKid and Kyla 19, “Blurred Lines,” Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. and Pharrell 17, “Diamonds,” Rihanna 15, “Suit & Tie,” Justin Timberlake Featuring JAY Z Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «