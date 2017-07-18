Gwen Stefani Shares Pics Of Family Fishing Trip

Gwen Stefani shared a number of photos from her recent family fishing trip with Blake Shelton and her three sons. “Good morning,” she captioned a pic of the sunrise before sharing clips that showed her sons – Kingston, 11, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3 – messing around with various Snapchat filters and wearing red life vests on the small boat. In another video, one of the boys could be seen reeling in a fish. Stefani can be seen in her trademark red lipstick, ball cap and sweats in another candid selfie. She also shared a photo of Shelton manning the boat’s captain’s chair looking off into the distance. Stefani and Shelton officially became an item in November 2015 after their respective marriages fell apart. Shelton finalized his divorce from Miranda Lambert in July 2015 and Stefani called it quits on her almost 14-year marriage to Gavin Rossdale the following month. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «