Aerosmith Is Recording A New Song

Despite an extensive summer tour that was dubbed their “farewell tour,” Aerosmith is hard at work in the studio on a new song. The revelation was made by guitarist Brad Whitford in a recent interview with Billboard. “We actually did some recording while we were touring Europe, and we started recording a new song,” said Whitford. “We were in the studio in London.” “This song is a musical idea of Joe Perry’s,” he continued. “We’re doing it very much like we did songs back when we started out. It’s a very rock ‘n roll.” When asked about the band’s future, Whitford replied, “Hopefully, there’s five more years. It’s got longer. We’re going to keep playing until we can’t play anymore.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «