Lindsey Buckingham And Christine McVie Add Tour Dates

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie have added a batch of 22 new dates to their current tour in support of their recently released collaborative LP, Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie. Starting on October 14, Buckingham and McVie will play five shows throughout California before heading to Texas and Arkansas. The tour continues through November before wrapping up on November 16. Tour dates: October 14 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic October 15 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre October 17 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theater October 19 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey's October 20 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Casino October 22 – Midland, TX @ Noel Wagner Performing Arts Center October 24 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory October 25 – Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Performance Hall October 27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre October 28 – St. Louis, MO @Fox Theatre October 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Northrop Auditorium October 31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre November 2 – Charleston, WV @ The Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences November 3 – Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Live November 5 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theater November 7 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center November 9 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall November 11 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Live Arena November 12 – Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theatre November 14 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre November 15 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall November 16 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre