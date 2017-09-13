Mariah Carey To Be Recognized At VH1 Hip-Hop Honors

Mariah Carey will be honored at the upcoming VH1 Hip-Hop Honors: Game Changers event. The celebration will take place on September 17 at Paramount Studios in Hollywood and airs September 18 at 9 p.m. EST. Speaking of the honor, VH1 wrote: “Carey has earned acclaim in all facets of her career as an American singer, songwriter, record producer, and actress. As the best-selling female artist of all time, with more than 220 million records sold and eighteen #1 singles-the most for any solo artist in history-Carey is the definition of a game changer.” They add: “Carey has been recognized with Grammy Awards, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards and BMI’s coveted Icon Award, among myriad others, and was named Billboard’s Artist of the Decade and the World Music Awards’ World’s Best Selling Female Artist of the Millennium.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «