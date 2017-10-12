Keith Urban Connects With Chris Janson For ‘Sold’ Cover

Keith Urban was joined by Chris Janson during his recent two-night stay at the Grand Ole Opry for a cover of John Michael Montgomery’s “Sold (Grundy County Auction).” Before hitting the stage to perform the cover of the 1995 No. 1 song, Urban and Janson got a little bit of practice in on the tour bus. The two shared a photo of the action on Instagram, with both wielding guitars as Janson breaks out a harmonica, which makes Urban break out into laughter. “Thanks @KeithUrban for this incredible @opry moment! You are a class act all the way and I love you. #grundycountyauction,” Janson wrote on Twitter. Urban’s “Blue Ain’t Your Color” is nominated for Video of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year at the upcoming 2017 CMA Awards. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «