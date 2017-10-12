Shania Twain Tops Billboard 200 Chart

Shania Twain has once again hit the top of the charts, this time with her new effort Now. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking her first appearance in the top spot in over 15 years. Twain’s last appearance at the top of Billboard 200 came in 2002 with Up That album was her last studio effort before she went silent for over a decade. Her new chart topping success comes after she moved 137,000 copies in her first week. The release is only the second country album to top the chart this year, following Thomas Rhett’s Life Changes. She leads an impressive crew at the top this week including Post Malone’s Stoney (Number Six), Lil Uzi Vert’s Luv Is Rage 2 (Seven), Imagine Dragons’ Evolve (Eight), Kendrick Lamar’s Damn. (Nine) and Ed Sheeran’s Divide at Number 10. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «